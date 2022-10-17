City recently beat the Sulphurites 2-1 in League Two to record their first win over Harrogate after four successive losses. They have never beaten Simon Weaver’s side at home.

Meanwhile, non-league outfits FC Halifax Town and York City must hit the road in round one.

The Shaymen make the trip to Kent outfit Ebbsfleet United, unbeaten in all competitions this term and leaders in National League South.

Advertisement Hide Ad

York head to League One side Shrewsbury Town, with boss John Askey spending a short spell in charge of Salop in 2018.

Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley face all League One ties.

The Owls welcome Derek Adams’s Morecambe, while the Reds go to Bolton Wanderers, having claimed a 0-0 draw there on Saturday.

Wednesday have beaten Morecambe in all four of their previous matches, including a 2-1 FA Cup round one victory back in November 2011.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven Yorkshire sides are involved in the first round of the FA Cup, with the draw taking place on Monday evening.

Managerless Doncaster Rovers, who sacked Gary McSheffrey on Monday, play host to King’s Lynn Town, unbeaten in National League North so far this season.

Forty-eight clubs from the EFL's League One and Two joined the 32 non-League clubs who progressed from the qualifying stages and the first round proper ties will take place across the weekend of November 5 and 6.

Halifax booked their place in the draw courtesy of a 3-0 win at St Ives on Saturday, pocketing £9,375 in prize money, while York progressed following a 2-1 success at AFC Bury.

Advertisement Hide Ad