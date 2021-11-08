FA Cup draw news for Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City, Harrogate Town and Halifax

Monday night's draw saw Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers handed home ties, while Bradford City and Sheffield Wednesday must hit the road in round two if they win first-round replays next week.
The Millers, unbeaten in 13 matches in all competitions, will host either Bolton Wanderers or Stockport County. Rovers entertain near-neighbours Mansfield Town.
Meanwhile, the Bantams will visit either Northampton Town or Cambridge United if they dispose of Exeter City in next week's replay at St James Park.
Wednesday, who also face a long trip to Devon for a replay against Plymouth Argyle in seven days' time, will head to Rochdale or Notts County, should they get past the Pilgrims at Home Park.
Harrogate Town - seeking to make history by reaching the third round of the competition for the first time - head to Fratton Park to face Portsmouth in round two.
The FA Cup second-round fixtures will take place across the weekend of Friday, December 3 to Monday, December 6. The 20 clubs that progress into round three will pocket £34,000 each in prize money.