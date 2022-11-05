The 20-year-old attacker wrapped up a 2-0 FA Cup triumph over Morecambe after Josh Windass had earlier opened the scoring during a routine first-round win for the hosts.

Mighten was one of five changes that Moore made to the team that beat Burton 4-2 in Wednesday’s previous match and the Hillsborough chief said: “I’m pleased for Alex Mighten. He looked a threat and a thorn in their side and grew and grew in the game.

“He’s got wonderful feet and a change of direction and he’s happy to go inside or outside. The goal will have done him the world of good and it came at the right time to put us in the second round.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Alex Mighten (R) of Sheffield Wednesday celebrates with teammates after scoring the second goal during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Morecambe at Hillsborough on November 04, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

“Both him and Malik Wilks gave us constant outlets and they were among a few players who needed 90 minutes on the pitch.”

Windass also earned plaudits from his manager after claiming his fifth goal of the campaign from a free-roaming number-10 role.

“Josh took his goal really well,” Moore enthused. “He struck it with the kind of speed and power that takes a ball beyond goalkeepers.

“It was an excellent finish and his intelligence was fantastic for us this evening.”

The Owls and Portsmouth became the first two sides to reach the second round as Pompey won 3-1 at Hereford on Friday night.

On Saturday, Barnsley, Harrogate Town and Forest Green Rovers all advanced after winning in the early kick-offs. Harrogate knocked out Bradford City.

The League One pair scooped £41,000 each in prize money from their progress. The same money is available to the other 18 sides who reach the second round while extra revenue will be paid to clubs whose games are broadcast on BBC or ITV.