FA Cup: Is Sheffield Wednesday v Morecambe on TV? Why is it on a Friday?

The on-loan Blackpool player has missed the Owls’ last five Sky Bet League One games after sustaining an injury in the defeat at Plymouth a month ago. Akin Famewo has returned to training but is not yet ready for first-team action.

Defender Ben Heneghan and midfielder Dennis Adeniran remain sidelined. Morecambe manager Derek Adams has injury concerns over a couple of unnamed players for the trip to Hillsborough.

Adams also continues to be without the injured trio of Jake Taylor, Ash Hunter and Max Melbourne. Forward Courtney Duffus remains a long-term absentee.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: A general view inside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland at Hillsborough Stadium on November 02, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Shrimps striker Cole Stockton is pushing for a recall after coming off the bench in the midweek draw with Derby.

Is it on TV?

Despite being played on Friday evening at 7.45pm, the fixture will not be televised. Portsmouth’s trip to non-league Hereford will instead be broadcast on BBC Two and streamed on BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport website.

Why is it on a Friday?

