Lee Gregory will be available for Sheffield Wednesday's League One play-off final against Barnsley on May 29 after the Owls successfully appealed for the return of the striker's facemask, and the Football League have announced a familiar face refereeing the game.

Gregory missed the final match of the regular season with a broken cheekbone sustained in training and was only able to feature in the play-off semi-finals against Peterborough United by wearing a custom-fitted facemask.

It was left near the dugout in the celebrations following the Owls' dramatic second-leg win at Hillsborough, 5-1 on the night and 5-3 on penalties after a 4-0 defeat in the London Road leg. Fans invaded the pitch afterwards and in the chaos that ensured, the mask went missing.

The club appealed on Twitter for its return on Sunday afternoon, pointing out that if the striker did not get it back, he might not be able to play at Wembley. They managed to track it down in just five minutes, rewarding the honest supporter with a signed Gregory shirt.

The 34-year-old striker has 11 goals this season, including Wednesday's second against Posh. The visitor's only goal of the night was an own goal as the ball came off him in extra-time but Gregory epitomised the Owls' spirit on the night, forcing an excellent save with an overhead kick at one point.

He was substituted before the penalty shoot-out.

Bradford City left-back Liam Ridehalgh considered playing in a mask for their League Two game against Gillingham last month after he broke his nose against Swindon Town four days earlier, but without time for a custom-made mask, he found it too uncomfortable.

"We tried a mask but I looked ridiculous so I thought I'd leave it and I was fine," said Ridehalgh, whose nose was reset after the Gills game.

MAN IN THE MASK: Lee Gregory celebrates his goal on Thursday

"It was more a comfort thing, it was quite a big mask. The guys in the Premier League wear quite slim ones but we didn't have time to get a custom-made one with the quick turnaround."

Tim Robinson will take charge of his third Wednesday-Barnsley derby next week.

He has twice refereed games between the sides at Oakwell, in February 2020 and March 2021, but has not refereed either this season because with the exception of February's game betwen Portsmouth and Burton Albion, all the games he has taken charge of have been in the top two division, mainly the Championship.