Fifty points may not be enough to stay up in Championship in 2023-24, admits Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl
With three Championship matches remaining, Wednesday have 44 points after spurning a glorious chance to pick up three points after being pegged back in a 1-1 draw with Stoke City, a match they dominated for fair spells.
Next Saturday, the Owls must sweat it out and hope for favours from elsewhere, with all their relegation rivals in action before they visit Blackburn Rovers on Sunday lunch-time.
Rohl is pragmatic over suggestions that the timing of Wednesday’s Roses fixture is unfair and is just focused on controlling what he can.
He said: "We have to be mentally strong. We have to go for nine points and we can take nine points. That means 53 points and then we’ll see what we get.
"At the moment, I am not really sure if 50 is enough this season.”
On the timing of the Blackburn game, he continued: "Whether it is fair or not fair, it’s not my decision. We have to take it. So many things are not fair, but I cannot change this.”
Despite a third home draw in succession, Rohl still retains confidence that Wednesday can triumph in their safety mission.
The German added: “It’s my job. In my first job as a manager, I will get all the experience. Sometimes, you need 10 years for this experience with all the things around. This has been unbelievable.
"In the home games against Cardiff, Watford, Swansea and Stoke, we took just three points in all four games when we were better at home. But it makes no sense to think about it and we must try and keep going.”