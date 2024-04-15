With three Championship matches remaining, Wednesday have 44 points after spurning a glorious chance to pick up three points after being pegged back in a 1-1 draw with Stoke City, a match they dominated for fair spells.

Next Saturday, the Owls must sweat it out and hope for favours from elsewhere, with all their relegation rivals in action before they visit Blackburn Rovers on Sunday lunch-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rohl is pragmatic over suggestions that the timing of Wednesday’s Roses fixture is unfair and is just focused on controlling what he can.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match against Stoke City at Hillsborough. Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images.

He said: "We have to be mentally strong. We have to go for nine points and we can take nine points. That means 53 points and then we’ll see what we get.

"At the moment, I am not really sure if 50 is enough this season.”

On the timing of the Blackburn game, he continued: "Whether it is fair or not fair, it’s not my decision. We have to take it. So many things are not fair, but I cannot change this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite a third home draw in succession, Rohl still retains confidence that Wednesday can triumph in their safety mission.

The German added: “It’s my job. In my first job as a manager, I will get all the experience. Sometimes, you need 10 years for this experience with all the things around. This has been unbelievable.