Dele-Bashiru, the 21-year-old midfielder signed from Manchester City two years ago, put Wednesday 2-1 ahead early in the second half with a well-struck shot from the edge of the area and equalised nine minutes from time with another fine finish.

Moore revealed the club have been in talks to extend his stay with the club and his Hillsborough brace can only intensify those discussions.

“The goals will give him confidence,” said Moore. “We spoke about Fizz last year. We looked back and analysed some of his clips from last season. He had some wonderful work between three quarters of the pitch.

At the double: Fisayo Dele-Bashiru strikes Wednesday into a 2-1 lead against Portsmouth and was called on again to fire home an equaliser deep into the second half of the League One opener. (Picture: Steve Ellis)

“I am hoping the goals today will give him that wonderful belief. If he is on top of his game, I don’t think the opposition would be able to handle him because of what he possesses. He took his opportunity today. The power and precision of both strikes was exceptional.

“For him to get two goals in front of the home crowd and for the Wednesday fans to eulogise about him...his confidence should be through the roof.

“It was an exceptional performance from him and I can only keep working with him. We want him to do more things like that because he can. His drive to get us up the pitch; his work in tight areas was excellent. His work off the ball was really good.

“It shouldn’t take anything away from the talks we have had with him. From his advisors point of view, it was an exceptional performance.”

Two goal Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Picture: Steve Ellis)

Wednesday were in complete control of the game thanks to Marvin Johnson’s eighth-minute goal but conceded three headed goals in a mad 15-minute spell to start the second half as a 1-0 lead became a 3-2 deficit. The Pompey goals came from Connor Ogilvie, Michael Jacobs and Colby Bishop.

“The goals came from crosses in open play,” conceded Moore.

“The goals were avoidable and there is work to be done. We have got to make sure we are solid.

“We scored three excellent goals, which is good from our point of view. The disappointment is the goals we conceded but I was pleased with the character and fight the players showed to get back into it.”

Wednesday striker Lee Gregory was shown a red card towards the end of a second half.

Moore said: “It was a surprise for me to see him get sent off. He got two bookings. I couldn’t see the second one.”

Sheff Wednesday: Stockdale, Hunt, Iorfa, Heneghan, Ihiekwe, Johnson, Byers (Smith 71), Dele-Bashiru (Vaulks 90), Bannan, Windass, Gregory. Unused substitutes: Palmer, Famewo, Bakinson, Dawson, James.

Portsmouth: Griffiths, Rafferty, Morrison, Raggett, Ogilvie, Curtis, Thompson (Tunnicliffe 90), Pack, Jacobs (Hackett-Fairchild 75), Pigott (Mingi 88), Bishop (Scarlett 75). Unused substitutes: Swanson, Mnoga, Oluwayemi.