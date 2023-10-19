All Sections
Fit-again Josh Windass angry at suggestions he would not play for sacked Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz

Josh Windass is fully fit and ready to kick off Danny Rohl's time as Sheffield Wednesday manager, but angry with those fans who suggested he ducked out of Xisco Munoz's final two matches.
By Stuart Rayner
Published 19th Oct 2023, 10:10 BST

Windass missed the games against Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion after aggravating a dead leg, as did injured captain Barry Bannan. But if the conspiracy theorists had been correct that it was a slight against Munoz, they would surely have returned for popular caretaker manager Neil Thompson, who took charge against Huddersfield Town after the Spaniard's sacking.

But the good news is that WIndass is ready to play a full part in Rohl's first game at Watford and although there is no confirmation yet on Bannan, he was pictured in full training at the back end of the international break.

Windass feels understandably slighted by the suggestion.

"I'm right and ready," he said. "I saw online people saying me and Baz were not playing because of the manager and stuff like that. I don’t really comment on social media but I was disappointed people thought us two as senior pros who give everything for this club would ever just not play a game because the manager's under pressure or we don't like him.

"It's utter nonsense and I just thought I'd get that out there because it's annoyed me for a few weeks.

"The fans are incredible to me but seeing that was a bit disappointing.

"I had a dead leg against Middlesbrough and I tried to play against Swansea and that made it worse. I shouldn't have played against Swansea but I tried to play to help the manager."

