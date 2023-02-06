Fleetwood Town v Sheffield WednesdayIt’s the game nobody wants but when you’re 22 games unbeaten, wouldn’t you want to play as much as possible?

Sheffield Wednesday certainly have plenty of games coming up in League One where they are looking to hammer home the advantage that the 15th win in that sequence earned them on Saturday: top spot in the race for promotion.

Given that is the obvious mission this season, even an FA Cup fourth-round replay at Fleetwood Town feels like an unwanted distraction.

Does Darren Moore name regular first-term starters to continue the momentum and give his side the best possible chance of securing a fifth-round tie at either Ipswich or Burnley?

Callum Paterson went from goalscorer to fitness doubt as Wednesday went top of League One (Picture: Steve Ellis)

Or does he give fringe players the chance to impress, resting up those who spent so much mental and physical energy in displacing Plymouth at the top by beating them at the weekend, who will need it again this coming Saturday in another huge game at third-placed Ipswich Town?

One player who is unlikely to be involved on Tuesday is Callum Paterson, the matchwinner on Saturday, having injured his hamstring in the game.

"It didn’t look good, it’s a muscular injury, so we’ll have to assess him again," said Moore, who was hoping to learn the extent of the injury on Monday.

"Hopefully it’s not too long but at the moment it’s too early to say.”

Wednesday and Fleetwood are familiar foes. This will be the fourth meeting in six weeks, including successive wins in the league for the Owls; 2-1 at Highbury on Boxing Day before a 1-0 victory at Hillsborough one month later.

Last six games: Fleetwood WLLLDL; Sheffield Wednesday WWWWLW.

