Florian Kamberi hoping to do talking on the pitch for Sheffield Wednesday

After spells at two big clubs in Scottish football in the shape of Aberdeen and Hibernian and one super-power in Glasgow Rangers, the Swiss-born player now has a cherished opportunity at one of the sleeping giants of English football in Sheffield Wednesday.

Kamberi, who recently signed on a season-long loan from St Gallen in his homeland, burst onto the scene in the UK with an eye-catching haul of nine goals in 14 matches at Hibs during a loan spell in the second half of the 2017-18 campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was enough to earn up a full-time deal at Easter Road and a healthy return of goals would certainly go a long way towards securing an extended deal at his new place of work.

Owls striker Florian Kamberi.

He retains confidence in his abilities, for sure. But he is plainly not someone to shout it from the rooftops, although his pride at joining the Owls is palpable.

Kamberi, eyeing a full debut for the Owls in tomorrow’s South Yorkshire derby with Doncaster Rovers after coming on as an early substitute in last weekend’s League One opener at Charlton Athletic, said: “I am generally a confident guy and know what I can bring to the team.

“But I am not a guy who wants to talk too much about what a player I am. I just want to be humble and work hard every game to help the team.

“My agent spoke to other clubs in the world, but when my agent spoke to me about Sheffield Wednesday, it was a no-brainer.

“I would not wait for anyone else and when I spoke to the manager, I felt very comfortable and wanted when I spoke to the manager and that’s why I am here.

“He is not just a great manager, but a great character. He is a very social guy and I am looking forward to playing and giving everything for him. He has a lot of experience and was also a Premier League player.”

When it comes to speaking about his characteristics as a player, Kamberi is more candid, but far from boastful.

A big 6ft 2in striker, the 26-year-old believes that anyone who pigeon-holes him as the archetypal target man type is wrong. He feels his game is more nuanced than that.

Kamberi, one of 13 new signings who have been brought into the club during a frenetic high summer, said: “Even if I am a tall boy – 189 – I am not like a target man who just takes the ball.

“I like to play and link up and like to play one v one and I can score goals and make assists, like I did in the past.

“I have the mentality to give everything to the team and am not a selfish guy who just thinks for himself. I am a team player.

“The manager knows I can play everywhere if I am asked.

“But his position for me are clearly through the middle as a nine or a nine and a half. I can play as a striker or go to the left.

“I will trust the manager where he wants to play me.”

Kamberi might not see himself as the archetypal target man, but he feels he can look after himself, with his time in Scotland being useful in that regard in terms of broadening his education in professional football.

“I am used to the fight and people grabbing and holding each other and the referee giving fouls and I experienced that in Scotland,” Kamberi continued.