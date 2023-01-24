Football Association suspend former Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United striker

FORMER Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United striker Chris Maguire has been suspended from all football activities for six weeks following multiple breaches of the Football Association's betting rules.

Maguire, 34, was suspended by Lincoln City in August after being charged with breaching betting rules.He left the League One club by mutual consent on September 1. He later joined Hartlepool United.

An FA statement read: "An Appeal Board has suspended Chris Maguire from all football activities for six weeks following multiple breaches of The FA’s Betting Rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The FA charged the forward with allegedly breaching FA rule E8 by placing 52 bets on football matches between March 17, 2017 and February 12, 2022.

Chris Maguire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Chris Maguire partially denied the charges and requested a personal hearing. The FA subsequently withdrew several charges, and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed a £750 fine and warning, but the FA appealed.