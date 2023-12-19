Former Bradford City player swaps sides in relegation battle featuring Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United
The highly-rated young coach has left 16th-placed Plymouth Argyle for 19th-placed Stoke City.
The 39-year-old is the Potters' sixth manager in as many years.
After a playing career which included over 100 appearances for Bradford City between 2004 and 2007, Schumacher began his managerial career at Plymouth, stepping up from assistant when Ryan Lowe left for Preston North End in September 2021. The highlight of his two years was winning the League One title with 101 points last season.
By Argyle standards, Schumacher was well-backed in the summer transfer market but his side are only six points above the relegation zone – a gap they doubled by beating Rotherham 3-2 at the weekend.
Three points further back, Stoke's position is more vulnerable still, albeit their resources are greater.
Schumacher has taken coaches Mark Hughes, Peter Cavanagh and Darren Behcet with him.
Rotherham and Wednesday make up the bottom two, with Huddersfield only one place and two points above the dotted line.
Stoke are at Rotherham – who themselves recently changed manager – in mid-January.
The bookmakers have made former Everton left-back Leighton Baines odds-on favourite to continue Plymouth's recent tradition of having inexperienced but promising Merseysiders as their manager.
