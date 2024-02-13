The former Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers boss - who also played for Barnsley and Bradford City in his playing career alongside Rovers - has replaced ex-Doncaster defender and one-time Hull City assistant Andy Crosby.

Moore, who spent just over four months at Huddersfield after being appointed on September 21 - has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with the Potteries outfit.

Moore said: "When speaking to Carol Shanahan OBE (co-owner and chair), Dave (Flitcroft - director of football) and the club’s board, it’s clear that Port Vale FC and I are perfectly aligned with our long-term aspirations both on and off the pitch.

Former HuddersfIeld Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore, who has returned to management at League One side Port Vale. Picture: PA.

"Our immediate aim is securing the club’s League One status between now and the end of this season whilst putting the foundations in place to create a clear footballing identity.

"The contract is a long-term commitment from both myself and Port Vale FC; it’s a testament to the long-term vision of the club and a vision that we as a collective from myself, the supporters, the club staff and the players are all striving towards.