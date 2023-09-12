Goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has explained why he moved to Denmark in the summer rather than look into a second spell at Sheffield Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Leeds United product, who had a loan spell at York City in his youth, moved to Superliga side Aarhus on loan from Burnley in the summer.

Peacock-Farrell played 43 League One games on loan at Sheffield Wednesday in 2021-22, and were linked with another stint there once the Owls won promotion to the Championship.

But the Northern Ireland international preferred to learn a different way of life and football.

"It's really nice, a beautiful country, a great city," said Peacock-Farrell of the Jutland club. "It feels very natural and there's been no issues settling.

"I had a couple of options in England and this one really stood out in terms of a different way of football.

"European football is so different to the Premier League, Championship, League One, so it was another learning experience and hopefully it's a good one by the end of the season."

British players abroad are still pretty rare – Saturday's England team was the first to feature three players based overseas (Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Jordan Henderson) since 1993.

