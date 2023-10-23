Former Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday defender leaves Harrogate Town to join National League side on loan
FORMER Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United defender Joe Mattock has left League Two club Harrogate Town to join National League outfit Hartlepool United on a one-month loan.
The vastly-experienced player, 33, who also spent a loan spell earlier in his career in Yorkshire at Sheffield United, left the Millers at the end of the 2021-22 season - in a campaign which saw the Millers secured a League One promotion and Papa John's Trophy double.
Leicester-born Mattock has made five Harrogate appearances this term, with his last at league level coming on August 19.
He featured 26 times for the Sulphurites last season.