Former Sheffield United star relishing prospect of adding to Sheffield Wednesday’s woes

LEE BULLEN has warned Sheffield Wednesday’s players that they could be on the receiving end of a nasty FA Cup shock at Carlisle United – if they do not buck their ideas up.

The managerless Owls turned in an abysmal New Year’s Day display to lose 3-0 at home to Burton Albion, intensifying the pressure ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brunton Park.

The Owls hierarchy are in talks with prospective candidates interested in permanently replacing Carlos Carvalhal, with interim head coach Bullen set to lead the side for a fourth straight match if no full-time appointment is confirmed before the weekend.

The Scot was deeply hurt by the nature of Monday’s loss and said that a number of players were now playing for their Owls futures, starting at League Two mid-tablers Carlisle on Saturday.

In an ideal world, Bullen acknowledges that the Owls would field a much-changed side, with the Steel City derby on the horizon a week tomorrow.

But given the events of Monday, he admits there is ‘no chance’ of that happening now in what he views to be a ‘must-win’ game.

He said: “No chance. If I am still in charge, I will put my strongest team out after that on Monday.

“It is a great opportunity to give one or two people a game, but I think now we have got to win the game.

“With a performance like that against Burton, we will have a hard time up at Carlisle. We have got to win the game.”

Plucky cup fighters over the years, Carlisle manager Keith Curle – the ex-Sheffield United defender – insists that the Cumbrians will head into the game with nothing to fear against ailing Wednesday, who have won just once in their last ten outings.

Curle said: “We have seen against Oldham and Gillingham already in this competition that we have nothing to fear from teams from higher divisions.”