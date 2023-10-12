Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder and Hull City coach Craig Shakespeare undergoing cancer treatment

All Sections
Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder and Hull City coach Craig Shakespeare has been diagnosed with cancer.
Stuart Rayner
Published 12th Oct 2023, 11:12 BST

The highly-rated coach is best known for his time as assistant manager to Claudio Ranieri as Leicester City won the 2015-16 Premier League. He succeeded the Italian in an eight-month spell which included leading the Foxes in a Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid.

He had already been Sam Allardyce's assistant for his one game in charge of England, in 2016, and was most recently Dean Smith's assistant at Leicester.

News that Shakespeare is receiving treatment for his cancer was released via the League Manager's Association.

“Everyone at the Club sends their strength and support to Craig, his wife Karen and their children Elle and Jed," said Foxes chief executive Susan Whelan in a statement on the club's website. "They will all be in our thoughts and prayers as Craig progresses with his treatment, surrounded by the love befitting his place in the hearts of the Leicester City family and the wider game.”

The left-footed midfielder spent the bulk of his playing career at first club Walsall, but moved to Hillsborough in 1989, making 17 appearances for the Owls before moving on to West Bromwich Albion.

His former Owls team-mate Nigel Pearson chose Shakespeare as his assistant for two spells as Leicester manager, and a 2010-11 stint in between.

After his brief time as a manager, Shakespeare coached Everton, Watford, Aston Villa and Norwich City.

