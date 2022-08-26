Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls chief brought in ex-Hull City forward and long-time target Mallik Wilks earlier this week to take his number of senior forwards to six, with some taking the view that keeping all of his attackers happy will be an onerous task with only two or three starting spots up for grabs.

Wilks adds to a striking department which also includes Michael Smith, Lee Gregory, Sylla Sow, Josh Windass and Callum Paterson.

It might be a crowded stable, but it also serves as a secure insurance policy for Moore.

On a potential quandary of fitting them all in, Moore said: “They will dictate to me in terms of their drive, desire, temperament and ability to keep performing in training and in matches at a consistent level.

“Remember this season that we have got seven subs and can use five of them. We have got a programme where it is two games a week, so you have to take all those aspects into consideration.

“You look at it the other night and Ben (Heneghan) limped off and we’re back down to three centre-backs even though we have got five in the building. Things can change instantly.

“We have got three positions in midfield and six midfielders, but it only takes one to go down and all of a sudden, you have only got five for three positions.

“Football can change really quickly. People can think ‘Is it too much?’ but it is not because things can change in a split second in football.