The League One outfit were edged out 6-5 on spot-kicks after Saints keeper Alex McCarthy made the key save to deny Owls defender Dominic Iorfa.

Saints - who have since confirmed the appointment of Luton manager Nathan Jones - laboured to a draw in 90 minutes after James Ward-Prowse's penalty cancelled out Josh Windass' opener.

The game saw Owls midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru substituted in the second half after picking up an Achilles injury.

Darren Moore. Picture: Press Association.

Owls manager Moore, speaking after the game, said: "Fizz’s is something that we’ll look at over the next 24 hours, it was a soreness - and I think it’s just the texture of the pitch. We’ll assess him in the morning and see how he is.

"We had to reshuffle the pack because George (Byers) had a foot injury in training, Liam (Palmer) had an ear infection and Jack (Hunt) had a little strain.

"Mallik (Wilks) and Alex (Mighten) were cup-tied, and Cameron Dawson is serving the fifth or sixth day of his concussion protocol so over the last 72 hours we’ve probably had six players out. We had to rejig, but all in all I thought they were brilliant.

"I'm really proud of the performance. We played some good stuff against real good Premier League opposition.

