"We turn the page" is a favourite phrase of Darren Moore's as he takes his game-by-game approach to getting Sheffield Wednesday back into the Championship.

It probably applies more to this week than most.

Moore simply cannot think too far ahead at the moment because he is waiting to see what he is working with after a spate of injuries at the end of last week.

The Owls claimed a 2-2 draw at Ipswich Town despite the late withdrawals of Lee Gregory, Mallik Wilks, Jack Hunt and Reece James. All four were expected to play at Portman Road and it is not clear how many if any will be fit to face Morecambe at home on Tuesday.

DEAD LEG: Jack Hunt missed Sheffield Wednesday's game at Ipswich Town

Hunt picked up a dead leg and Wilks a calf strain in training, James had a setback on his return from an ankle problem and Gregory has tonsilitis.

“Hopefully on Tuesday we will have two or three of them back," said Moore.

“To lose those four players on the eve of the Ipswich game was a blow as they were definitely going to be in the squad on Saturday.”

Although Callum Paterson has a muscle injury which threatens the rest of what could well be his last season at Hillsborough, he does not require surgery. The versatile Scot’s contract is up in the summer, when he is expected to move to Heart of Midlothian.

As ever, though, Moore will just be focused on the present and the Shrimpers, currently in League One's final relegation place having been held by bottom-of-the-table Forest Green at home on Saturday.

“We have two home games coming up but I am looking no further than Tuesday night," insisted the manager.

“I got back on the bus at Ipswich, lap top straight open and started looking at Morecambe for Tuesday night."

A victory could send Wednesday back to the top of the table, though they will need a favour from Oxford United.

The Us host leader Plymouth Argyle 16th in the table and without a win in five matches but their last victory was against Ipswich.