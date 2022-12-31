'Frustrated' Barry Bannan makes Sheffield Wednesday vow after limping off during win over Port Vale

Barry Bannan hailed the result and the performance following Sheffield Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Port Vale on Thursday and vowed “I'll be back” after being forced off with an injury in the club’s final game of 2022.

The Owls midfielder, who has four goals and six assists in League One this term, hobbled off midway through the first half after going down unchallenged at Hillsborough. He was replaced by Will Vaulks after receiving treatment.

It is the second time this month he was required to leave play early after picking up a minor injury in a 1-1 draw at Exeter City which saw him sit out just one game. Posting on Instagram after the win over Port Vale, which came via a goal in each half from Michael Smith, Bannan said: "Frustrating period for me personally but I'll be back.

"Great three points again last night and a better performance to go with it. Have a great new year and see you all in 2023."

DERBY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: Barry Bannan of Sheffield Wednesday during the Sky Bet League One between Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday at Pride Park Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Derby, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The Owls moved level on points with second-placed Ipswich Town on Thursday as they prepare to host Cambridge United in South Yorkshire on Monday afternoon.

The extent of Bannan’s injury is unclear, with manager Darren Moore calling on others to step up if the player is set for a spell on the side-lines. He said on Thursday: “I don't even know if it's a recurrence of his injury or whether it's a different one.

"I've not seen him and my head's totally been in the game on getting three points. I've not even spoken to the medical team so we don't know whether it's his ankle, thigh, hamstring - I couldn't tell you.