Garry Monk hopes to sign new Sheffield Wednesday striker “as soon as possible”

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk is refusing to panic in his attempts to bring in new players during the January transfer window.

With over half the month gone – and the Owls desperate to bring in a striker to replace injured top-scorer Steven Fletcher, out until March – Monk has been frustrated in his attempts to sign at least one forward.

The Championship club, with finances tonight as they battle with Financial Fair Play constraints, are looking to bring at least three loan players.

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah was linked, but after a failed loan spell at Leeds United, has opted to stay at parent club Arsenal, while Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster agreed a move to Swansea City.

Connor Wickham – a success in two previous loan spells at Hillsborough – could also be on Monk’s radar, as he is available to leave Crystal Palace on loan this month.

But Monk – who is also without the injured Fernando Forestieri – is prepared to be patient in a highly competitive market.

“Hopefully, we are down the line with a few situations,” said Monk. “Nothing concrete. Nothing signed and sealed.

“Hopefully that can happen as soon as possible.

“We have definitely progressed down the line a bit further with a few options but still nothing concrete to tell you.

“We want to try and bring in the right type of player in. It can’t just be a number or body.

“It has to be the right type of player that I feel can help the group we already have.

“In that process, there is always two clubs and an agent involved or whatever it might be.

“Those discussions are going on and they all have to align for it to happen.

“But the main thing for me when recruiting is having a player that wants to come, wants to be here and wants to contribute.

“That’s the main thing you want as a manager and the rest you leave for the club to go through those discussions and negotiations.

“My job is to give an opinion on a player. That is really my input and then it is up to the club to negotiate those things.

“We are a bit further down the line with a couple of options but we are not quite there. Hopefully that can happen as soon as possible.”

The Owls have three fit strikers in Atdhe Nuhiu, Sam Winnall and Jordan Rhodes – who have netted nine goals between them all season.

Monk started with Winnall in last week’s 2-0 win at Leeds United, with Nuhiu netting as a second-half substitute.

But Monk knows he needs to strengthen in attack before the window closes at the end of the month.

“My job is to always want to progress and if there are options where we can help and add to the squad then we will do,” Monk said.

“Obviously, with Fletch being out it changes that dynamic so we need to recruit in those attacking areas but it will only be someone who I feel can help us.

“It is not easy. We are in a market that is really competitive.

“We are in a situation with the loan market where a number of clubs are going for the same targets.

“There are a lot of things that go into it. It is not straight forward.

“I leave that side of it to the club to do those negotiations and push it down the line. Hopefully we can get one over the line very soon,” said Monk.

Argentinian winger Manuel Hidalgo, 20, joined the Owls on Wednesday, from Italian club Triestina – and will join up with the club’s Under-23 squad – while rookie defenders Jordan Thorniley (Blackpool) and Ashley Baker (Newport) have been allowed to leave Hillsborough.

After the Owls lost three games in a week over Christmas – to end a six-game unbeaten run – they bounced back with successive away wins at Premier League side Brighton and then Championship leaders Leeds.

Tomorrow’s visitors Blackburn Rovers have also suffered in an unpredictable division.

They are currently enduring a six-game winless run, after going eight games unbeaten.

“It is physically and mentally the most demanding league in the world,” said Monk.

“We went through a really good period where we were six unbeaten and performing well.

“We then had a bad week but it is the mentality to respond and that’s what I am looking for.

“It was only a couple of weeks that Blackburn won five games in a row.

“All of a sudden, you have a bad couple of weeks.

“But we have seen that across the board. Every team has gone through it.”

Owls captain Tom Lees missed last week’s return to Elland Road due to illness but the centre-half has trained all week and will likely be named as a substitute tomorrow.

Forestieri and right-back Liam Palmer are both set to return to training next week.