New Owls signing George Byers. Picture: Sheffield Wednesday

The 25-year-old midfielder has signed a permanent deal with the Owls, quickly following Wolverhampton winger Theo Corbeanu through the door at Hillsborough.

Byers - who will wear the No 14 shirt - was on loan at Portsmouth last season, and bagged 65 appearances for the Swans.

The Owls have not paid a transfer fee for Byers - their ninth signing of the summer - but the deal includes a sell-on clause.