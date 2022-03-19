Gillingham 0 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Owls' play-off hopes are dealt another blow

The Owls had the majority of possession but failed to break down their relegation-threatened hosts at Priestfield.

The stalemate meant Neil Harris’ side climbed out of the League One relegation zone after holding on for a precious point.

Gillingham even squandered some great chances to secure a welcome win, QPR loanee Charlie Kelman going close as he headed wide in the first half.

MANAGER: Sheffield Wednesday's Darren Moore. Picture: PA Wire.

Moments later Bailey Peacock-Farrell produced a fine double save to keep out the American forward and Vadaine Oliver.

At the other end, Jordan Storey should have done better when he headed Barry Bannan’s cross wide.

The hosts went close seconds after the restart when Kelman forced Peacock-Farrell into another quality stop.

Bannan then started to pull the strings, forcing a decent save out of Aaron Chapman before firing a shot just over the bar.