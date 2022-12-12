'Gutted' Barry Bannan provides injury update following Sheffield Wednesday's draw at Exeter City

Barry Bannan is hoping for some positive news on the injury front after being forced off in the first half of Sheffield Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Exeter City on Saturday.

The midfielder has four goals and six assists in 20 League One appearances this term but left the fray early in Devon with an apparent hamstring injury which manager Darren Moore admitted was a concern.

Callum Paterson scored a late equaliser as the Owls extended their unbeaten run to nine games. Bannan said he was “gutted” by the injury but is hopeful things will not prove too serious after he goes for a scan this week.

He wrote on Instagram: “Gutted having to go off yesterday with injury. Hopefully not too bad and get some positive news this week.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Barry Bannan of Sheffield Wednesday applauds fans following their side's defeat in the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Southampton and Sheffield Wednesday at St Mary's Stadium on November 09, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"Boys went to the end, if you can’t win you don’t lose. Well done Callum Paterson on his goal.”

The Owls are back in action against Oxford United at Hillsborough on Saturday. After the draw against Exeter, which left Wednesday two points adrift of the automatic promotion places, Darren Moore said of Bannan’s injury: "To what level the injury is, it is far too early for me to say at the moment but it is a real concern.

