'Gutted' Barry Bannan provides injury update following Sheffield Wednesday's draw at Exeter City

The midfielder has four goals and six assists in 20 League One appearances this term but left the fray early in Devon with an apparent hamstring injury which manager Darren Moore admitted was a concern.
Callum Paterson scored a late equaliser as the Owls extended their unbeaten run to nine games. Bannan said he was “gutted” by the injury but is hopeful things will not prove too serious after he goes for a scan this week.
He wrote on Instagram: “Gutted having to go off yesterday with injury. Hopefully not too bad and get some positive news this week.
"Boys went to the end, if you can’t win you don’t lose. Well done Callum Paterson on his goal.”
The Owls are back in action against Oxford United at Hillsborough on Saturday. After the draw against Exeter, which left Wednesday two points adrift of the automatic promotion places, Darren Moore said of Bannan’s injury: "To what level the injury is, it is far too early for me to say at the moment but it is a real concern.
"We took no chances with him. He wanted to carry on but we said no and we will assess him in the week. Hopefully the scans will come back and be kind to us.”