'He understands my football' - Danny Rohl's two new Sheffield Wednesday coaches who will be in the dugout at Watford

The 34-year-old will be embarking on senior management for the first time when he leads the Owls out at Watford on Saturday, so has shrewdly decided to surround himself with experience.

His former RB Leipzig colleague and Manchester United sports psychologist Sascha Lense joined as performance manager in time to be involved in this week's training sessions but now Henrik Pederson and Chris Powell have also joined up.

As a former Huddersfield Town manager, Powell is well known in these parts. An England left-back in his playing days, he was on Gareth Southgate's coaching staff as the Three Lions reached the European Championship final in 2021 and the World Cup quarter-finals the following year.

The 54-year-old also managed Charlton Athletic and Southend United, and had caretaker jobs with Leicester City and Derby County. He has been on the coaching staffs at Den Haag and Tottenham Hotspur.

Pederson, not to be confused with the former Hull City and Bolton Wanderers who shares his name and Danish nationality, is someone Rohl has known for a decade, and has managed in Norway, Germany, Ghana and his homeland.

The 45 year-old has left his job managing Vendsyssel FF in Denmark to move to South Yorkshire, and has previously managed Stromsgodset, Braunschweig, HB Koge and RB Ghana.

“I’ve known Henrik for over 10 years, when I started my coaching career in Leipzig he was a development coach for the philosophy, then he moved to RB Salzburg as a coach and we stayed in contact," said Rohl.

RESPECTED: Chris Powell with Jude Bellingham in Qatar