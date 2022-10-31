Wilks scored his first League One goal for the Owls in Saturday's 4-2 win over Burton Albion. It was only his second start after a protracted summer transfer.

The Owls were interested in signing the 23-year-old from Hull City all summer long but it took until August 22 for the clubs to agree terms, a delay which set back the player.

"Fitness-wise he's probably not up to where he wants to be so he's working hard in training to get match-fit and he'll be another one who'll play a big part for us," said captain Bannan.

Mallik Wilks celebrates scoring his first goal for the Owls in the 4-2 win over Burton Albion (Picture: Steve Ellis)

"Maybe the first part of the season was a bit too early for him with how the transfer dragged out so I'm thinking we'll see the real Mallik Wilks when he's up and running fully fit. He's a talent who's going to get goals for this club."

During his time at Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, Bannan learnt what it was like trying to produce his best form without the rhythm of regular starts.

"You can try to over-impress because you think, 'This is my chance and I might not get another one if I let the team down,'" explained the midfielder.

"He's had a lot of games for a young age (203 in all competitions) so he's quite experienced and he's just got to go out and do what he does. He did really well, he was a threat. He's something different and he can get goals from wide. I'm sure Saturday will kick him on again.

Mallik Wilks fires home for Sheffield Wednesday against Burton Albion (Picture: Steve Ellis)

"Goals breed confidence from attacking players. It was a similar goal to his one in the cup against them."

With manager Darren Moore deliberately going with a smaller squad this season but a demanding schedule, every fringe player will get his chance at some point. With the Owls' next two games in the FA and League Cups, it could be sooner rather than later.

"There's always opportunities with injuries and illnesses, it's about when you get in taking that chance," said Bannan.

