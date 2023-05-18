All Sections
High Sheffield Wednesday player ratings all round after incredible play-off semi-final

Sheffield Wednesday are going to Wembley after a ridiculous game at Hillsborough.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 18th May 2023, 23:24 BST

They won 5-1 after extra time, then 5-3 on penalties.

Cameron Dawson – three vital saves in the first half, got a touch on two of the penalties without being able to save one 9

Dominic Iorfa – defended stoutly against his dad's old team 7

Michael Ihiekwe – a second-half spectator 7

Reece James – a hairy start but his determination brought him a goal 8

Liam Palmer – the makeshift midfielder scored the Fergie Time equaliser to take it to extra-time 9

Callum Paterson – hard-running and cool-headed at wing-back 9

Josh Windass – his finishing was awry in regulation time but not when it mattered in the shoot-out 7

Barry Bannan – good passing and a penalty to boot 8

Marvin Johnson – made the second goal 7

Michael Smith – two crucial penalties 8

Lee Gregory – scored a goal and epitomised Wednesday's spirit 9

Substitutes:

Will Vaulks (for James, 88) – not needed until the very late stages 7

Aden Flint (for Iorfa, 90) – the assist for Palmer's goal 7

Jaden Brown (for Johnson, 100) – hard being thrown in at that stage 6

Jack Hunt (for Gregory, 109) – what a penalty 8

Not used: Adeniran, Bakinson, Stockdale.

