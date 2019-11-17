How Morgan Fox turned his Sheffield Wednesday fortunes around

Since Morgan Fox’s move from Charlton to Sheffield Wednesday in January 2017 the left-back has experienced the good, the bad and the ugly in Sheffield 6.

While only a sporadic selection in the eyes of former managers Jos Luhukay and Steve Bruce, Fox has nailed down a starting XI berth in Garry Monk’s plans.

Fox has started the Owls last five league games and impressed the Wednesday faithful with his energetic displays. He has provided defensive solidity and formed a good partnership with Kadeem Harris on Wednesday’s left flank.

The game against Leeds United on October 26 was a standout performance from Fox. The Welshman dealt with Leeds’ high-intensity attacks with maturity and his own attacking contribution was an indicator of how far his confidence has grown.

The second half saw Wednesday create a host of chances but lack the finishing touch, coming closest to breaking the deadlock when Fox attacked down the left and played a clever low pass into Steven Fletcher who rattled the crossbar.

But prior to Monk’s reign, and during Bruce’s short tenure from February to May, Fox found himself well down the pecking order after the club signed Achraf Lazaar on loan from Newcastle in Jnauary, and then when Lazaar wasn’t available through injury, Bruce chose Liam Palmer to be his first-choice left-back.

Fox started only seven of Bruce’s 18 Championship matches in charge, frequently finding himself on the sidelines, a role he had grown accustomed to during the Luhukay reign, with the Dutch manager opting for Matt Penney instead.

None of that helped Fox’s credibility among Wednesdayites and the 26-year-old was booed by some home fans at a game against Luton Town in August - under Lee Bullen as caretaker manager - after an uninspiring start to the season.

But Fox has since put in consistent displays and now finds himself one of the first names on Monk’s team sheet. He scored what Hillsborough thought was a late winner against Swansea City last Saturday only for Wednesday to be pegged back deep in injury time as Swansea snatched a share of the spoils.

Wednesday fans have seen Fox look defensively sound and his willingness and positivity to drive into the opponent’s half means he finds himself in crossing positions throughout games.

Monk’s short stint in South Yorkshire so far has seen Fox grow into a key component of his attacking play with the Wales Under-21s international’s overlapping runs a constant threat, adding to the Owls’ firepower.

Fox continues to shine in a back four which has conceded only 14 goals in 16 Championship matches and with key games against West Brom and Birmingham City coming up the Owls fans will hope Fox can continue in this rich vein of form.