Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday's relegation rivals turn to new manager - but spare them from nightmare appointment
When it became clear on Monday that the Championship club were about to sack Ian Foster, the name of the most renowned Championship relegation firefighter of them all, Sheffield-born Warnock, lives in the area and is a former Argyle manager, was inevitably linked.
But when Foster's departure was announced it was confirmed director of football Neil Dewsnip and first-team coach Kevin Nancekivell will take charge for the remainder of the season.
Warnock started the season as Huddersfield manager having pulled off a relegation rescue act with them this time last year, and is a boyhood fan and former manager of Wednesday's rivals Sheffield United.
Former England Under-20 coach Foster was sacked after just 16 games at Home Park.
Plymouth have lost eight of their last 11 matches, including their last five at home, where their form had been keeping them out of danger under previous manager Steven Schumacher, who left for Stoke City the week before Christmas.
Monday's 1-0 defeat at home to Bristol City dropped Plymouth to within a point of the relegation zone, made up entirely of Yorkshire clubs, with six matches to play.
The next is at Rotherham United, who delayed relegation by beating Millwall on Monday. The Millers are another club Warnock saved from Championship relegation, in 2016.
Wednesday – who have been in the relegation zone since the second week – and Huddersfield are a point behind Plymouth, who also play Queens Park Ranger, Leicester City (both home), Schumacher's Stoke, and Millwall (both away) before finishing their campaign at home to play-off wannabes Hull City.
Huddersfield controversially decided to move on from Warnock in September and are now also on their third manager of the season, having sacked his successor Darren Moore and replaced him with Andre Breitenreither.
Warnock joined Aberdeen in February but lasted just 33 days and eight games but stepped aside on March 9 because the process to appoint a replacement was "at an advanced stage". It is still to be completed.
Now 75, Warnock started his managerial career with Gainsborough Trinity and Burton Albion, but his first league job came when he led Scarborough out of the Conference in 1987.
Since then he has managed Notts County, Huddersfield twice, Plymouth, Oldham Athletic, Bury, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace twice, QPR twice, Leeds United, Rotherham, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough.
