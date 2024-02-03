On an afternoon when victory for the visitors would have reduced the gap between the pair to just two points, Town enjoyed a goals bonanza midway through the second half, scoring four goals in 12 minutes as Wednesday’s defence imploded in a scarcely believable spell of action.

Matty Pearson, Josh Koroma (2) and Sorba Thomas netted for rampant Town, who cast aside more injury woe when they lost winter window signings Rhys Healey and Bojan Radulovic.

Worthington, who has temporarily stepped up from his role as academy boss said: “It’s a privilege for me to take the game.

Huddersfield Town caretaker manager Jon Worthington shouts out the orders in the game against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"I’d normally be sat with the kids supporting in the stands. To be asked is a great honour and I am in dreamland at 4-0.

"I think we knew we had to win the game and that was the message throughout. At home, you have to go into that mentality in every home game, regardless of the opposition.

"I was really keen to make it a game about us and how can we be on the front foot and take the game to the opposition.

“It was the game what I thought it would be. In the first 20 minutes, it was a typical derby and scrappy.

“I just thought in the second half that with them playing on Wednesday, it would open up and the area in transition was one we could exploit.

"I said to Josh at half-time that it will 100 per cent open up in the second half. I was really pleased for everyone, especially those two, they took the chances when they came.”

On a fine performance from the bench from Ben Wiles after he replaced Healey, Worthington continued: “I thought he was excellent.

"We’d had a weird sickness bug. We lost Jack (Rudoni) and David (Kasumu).,

"Ben is good player, professional and brought calmness into midfield with an extra touch and pass.

"Helik had a really hefty knock last week. He was a top pro who wanted to play, but the game came too soon.”