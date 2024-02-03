“Relentless” is one of the most fitting adjectives to describe the Championship, but never more so than at this time of year. For Rohl, it is his first experience of running two “races” – off the field and in the transfer market – at once.

And just because the window has closed, with James Beadle, Ike Ugbo, Ian Poveda and Kristian Pedersen added, the big decisions have not stopped.

To Rohl's frustration, the club were unable to move on all the players he wanted, and he last night had to cut three – perhaps four, as he said he was open to signing a free agent he would need to make space for – from his squad list. Anyone not on it, unless under the age of 21 like Bailey Cadamareri but excluding loanees such as Beadle, cannot play again this season, except in the FA Cup.

Then comes the fact Beadle, Ugbo, Poveda and Pedersen were loaned, like Ashley Fletcher, Momo Diaby and Jeff Hendrick, back in training this week. Only five can play at once.

Talk that Colombian international Poveda, out of contract at Elland Road at the end of the season, might have been signed permanently failed to materialise. It certainly would have made Rohl’s life a little easier.

With the transfer window out of the way, the coach’s next distraction will be tying down those members of the squad he wants to keep to new contracts if their deals expire in the summer. It never ends.

And that is all before trying to prepare for a game by a Terriers team managed by caretaker Jon Worthington for the first time, and with four relatively new signings themselves in Alex Matos, Bojan Radulovic, Rhys Healy and Radinio Balker.

New Wednesday signing Kristian Pedersen playing for Swansea City (Picture: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Just as well, then, that getting left-back Pedersen used to his style of play is not on his to-do list.

The Dane has worked with Rohl's assistant manager, Henrik Pedersen, at Koge and Union Berlin. Given that Rohl often says he picked Pedersen as his right-hand man because they think the same about football, it is handy, and the German could see the effect immediately.

“One of the first things Kristian asked was 'Does this mean I can attack again?' and it shows his mindset,” says Rohl.

“This is good because he knows we want him to be active and it's fantastic when a player asks this question at the beginning because it means he's happy on the ball.

Plenty to think about for new Owls boss Danny Rohl (Picture: Steve Ellis)

“Sometimes you have a picture in your mind of giving a player time time to adapt but the reality sometimes is you can't do that.

“It's about preparing the players as soon as possible for our game.

“It's the decision I have to take but I'm convinced the players will do everything they can.”

The versatile Poveda, on loan from Leeds United, has been earmarked to play largely in the hole, it seems.

“It depends how we want to set up with the ball but I see him more in the red zone between the lines with good dribbling,” says Rohl.

“It was a big topic in our conversation when I showed him a small picture of what I demand from him and I think it was a good match because he likes to be between the lines passing in the final third.”

After the uncertainty of the last four weeks, at least everyone now knows where they stand, for better or for worse.

“Everybody in my club, in my squad and around the club knows where they are so it's a clear message to be positive and go together until the end of the season,” he says.

“If we do this with our team and our massive fans in the same direction we can make a big step forward this season and have a special season to celebrate.

“We had a game on Wednesday as well so there hasn't really been so much time but I've had to work all the things out and my focus from midnight on Thursday was just how we can win this game. This is important as a manager, to learn how to run different races.

“Luckily I have fantastic staff around me and now it's about taking all the energy and pushing all our players to a great game.

“You want to prepare for Huddersfield, you want to make signings but also your players need your time and you have to speak with them.

“Some topics you can push into the night, some you have to do immediately but I'm young, I have energy, I can do short nights and go again. If you take points it immediately gives you more energy and it lifts you up because you know you have worked hard.”

And whilst victory at the John Smith's Stadium would drag the Terriers to within two points of the Owls, Rohl is not getting too fixated by that. “We just need to get as many points as we can get, that's the most important thing.