TOP GOALKEEPER: Huddersfield Town's Lee Nicholls has been a revelation in his first Championship season

Had there been a signing of the season prize at the Football League's annual awards ceremony, the Merseysider would surely have been a strong contender for that too, such has been his form since leaving League One Milton Keynes Dons, where he was second-choice goalkeeper, for Huddersfield in the summer.

The former Wigan Athletic, Accrington Stanley, Northampton Town and Bristol Rovers player has so far kept 18 clean sheets this season, the most in the division.

No team conceded more goals than the Terriers in the 2020-21 Championship but on the back of their slid defensive base, they have gone from fighting relegation last season to being the first side to qualify for the play-offs 12 months on.

Nicholls had a short loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday at the end f the 2010-11 season without playing.

He is the only player in the Championship team on the back of performances for a Yorkshire club. Middlesbrough's Djed Spence is the right-back, but the 21-year-old only made three appearances for the Teessiders before being loaned to Nottingham Forest.

Spence missed out to his Forest team-mate Brennan Johnson for the young player award. Johnson is the son of former Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United loanee David.

Former Huddersfield midfielder Phillips Billing, now with Bournemouth, also made the XI.

Terriers coach Carlos Corberan missed out to Luton Town's Nathan Jones as the manager.

Barry Bannan and Michael Smith missed out to Scott Twine MK Don's Scott Twine as the League One player of the year, but the Sheffield Wednesday captain did win the goal of the season award.

Bannan is the Owls' sole representative in the League One team of the year, but Smith is joined by Rotherham United team-mates Michael Ihiekwe and Dan Barlaser.

Both South Yorkshire clubs have two matches of the season to play with the Millers effectively one win away from securing automatic promotion, and the Owls knowing a point at Fleetwood Town on Tuesday will take them into the play-off positions going into the final round of matches.

Both clubs were relegated from the Championship last season.

Bannan's audacious long-range strike in the crucial Easter win at MK Dons was voted the best goal in the entire league.

“‘Given the occasion and where we are in the league and who we were playing against it is the best of my career so far," said the Scot.