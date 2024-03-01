The 19-year-old has been rewarded for some recent promising displays at Hillsborough for the Owls under-21s by way of a permanent contract.

The teenager said: "I’m very, very pleased to sign my first professional deal. It’s been a long time coming and I’m over the moon.

"It’s been a tough journey but I kept on working and it’s an overwhelming feeling.

"I’m a ball-playing centre back, I like to play passes long and short, and I love to get stuck in.

"I’ve played a couple of games already and I’ve really enjoyed it. I need to keep doing what I’m doing and hopefully push on from there."

Owls academy manager Steven Haslam added: "He’s got the physical attributes as a centre half, he’s an imposing figure.

"He talks well as an organiser in the backline, he’s got good mobility and he’s shown us he can handle the ball as well.

"He’s been impressive, he’s played in a back three and a back four, he’s shown versatility.