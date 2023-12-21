Injury blow for Sheffield Wednesday loan star but two key men are back to face Cardiff City

Injury could have curtailed the loan spell of one of Sheffield Wednesday’s players ahead of a key period of the season.

Buckley came off the bench for the eighth time during his loan spell with the Owls but had to leave the game early after a collision with Sam Field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parent club Blackburn Rovers have an option to recall the 24-year-old from his season-long loan in January.

John Buckley of Sheffield Wednesday underwent surgery on a shoulder injury on Thursday (Picture: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

“He will be out for the next weeks,” confirmed Rohl whose side begin the busy Christmas schedule of four games in nine days with a home game against Cardiff City on Saturday.

“He had an operation today. I messaged him yesterday evening wishing him all the best for the operation.

“I had the same shoulder issue when I was younger.

“I believe if we do everything right he will be back very soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Rohl was non committal on what the injury means for Buckley’s future with the Owls.

“At first it’s important the operation will work, then we will speak to see what is best for the recovery,” said the German.

There was better news on the injury front with Callum Paterson and Bambo Diaby - both of whom left the game against QPR when Wednesday trailed 1-0 - having returned to training.

Rohl said: “Callum Paterson is fine, I was very happy when we got the result of the scan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a guy who can run, and fight, and press very well. I’m very happy to have a player like him available. And Bambo is back in training, he’s a fighter.

“It’s good to have a lot of players available at this time of year with so many games and the need to have fresh legs."