Ipswich run rule over Middlesbrough's ex-Sheffield Wednesday midfielder + Byers boost for Owls

IPSWICH TOWN are running the rule over midfielder Massimo Luongo, who is expected to leave Middlesbrough when his short-term deal expires in January.

The 30-year-old Australian, who linked up with Boro after leaving Sheffield Wednesday last summer, has yet to feature in a competitive game after being signed by former manager Chris Wilder in September following a successful trial.

With Luongo not in the plans of head coach Michael Carrick, the experienced schemer has been allowed to link up with Ipswich - managed by Carrick's good friend Kieran McKenna - on trial this week.

Luongo spent time at Portman Road on loan from Spurs in the 2012/13 season, making 11 appearances and scoring once.

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Massimo Luongo, pictured with former team-mate George Byers. Picture: Steve Ellis.

Ipswich, flying high at the top end of League One alongside Plymouth Argyle and Luongo's former club Wednesday, are on the look-out for cover in midfield, with Dom Ball out injured for the season and Panutche Camara also currently sidelined.

Meanwhile, Boro midfielder Matt Crooks is continuing to be assessed ahead of Boxing Day's home game with Wigan which is likely to attract a bumper 30,000 plus crowd.

Defenders Matt Clarke and Marc Bola have also returned to light training after injury lay-offs.

Key Wednesday midfielder George Byers took a step closer to fitness by featuring for an hour in the club's 2-1 win in a training game at Doncaster Rovers - his first taste of action since picking up a foot injury in late October.

The news serves as a timely boost for the Owls, who are currently without talismanic captain Barry Bannan.

Dennis Adeniran and Akin Famewo both boosted their fitness levels, with each playing for 70 minutes.

Alex Mighten and former Rovers loanee Mallik Wilks netted for the Owls, with Kieran Agard replying with a late penalty for League Two outfit Rovers.

Former Hull City chief executive Jim Rodwell has been appointed as Charlton Athletic's new chief operating officer.

