Ipswich Town 1 Sheffield Wednesday 1: Owls suffer late heartbreak as Conor Chaplin scores 90th-minute equaliser

LATE HEARTBREAK: For Darren Moore and Sheffield Wednesday.

The visitors took the lead in the first half through a brilliant volley by Dennis Adeniran – but Chaplin levelled at the end.

Bonne had a wonderful opportunity to give Ipswich an early lead but with just Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell to beat he shot tamely at him.

Wes Burns had the ball in the back of the net in the 20th minute following a slick move involving Scott Fraser and Bonne – but he was ruled offside.

Seven minutes later the visitors took the lead when Adeniran chested the ball down and sent a dipping volley past Vaclav Hladky.

Referee Andy Davies turned down what appeared to be a foul in the penalty area on Liam Palmer by Matt Penney and Macauley Bonne’s low shot was kept out by Peacock-Farrell before Town equalised in the dying moments.