Ipswich v Sheffield Wednesday: Darren Moore keeps his head when others lose theirs

THE tenets of Rudyard Kipling's famous poem 'If' chime with many facets of Darren Moore's approach to football management.

During spells of his time in charge at Hillsborough, the Sheffield Wednesday manager has consistently shown a capacity to keep his head whenever people around him have lost theirs and been inclined to blame him.

His second anniversary as Owls manager arrives on March 1. Given the plethora of names who have come and gone from S6 in the last quarter of a century, it is no mean achievement.

More especially given the troubled history of this club since losing out in the Championship play-off final in May 2016.

Darren Moore.

Moore is someone who has trusted himself when others have chosen to doubt him. He is also someone who treats those two imposters of 'triumph and disaster' in the same way. His Christian faith is undoubtedly a help in that regard.

Wednesday's path back to the Championship following relegation in 2020-21 was never likely to be easy.

Moore's side could take a key psychological step towards achieving that goal with another three points against a direct automatic promotion rival for the second successive Saturday.

Rest assured that when the Owls take the field in front of a sell-out crowd at Portman Road this afternoon, Moore will be the coolest person in the building.

The Wednesday chief is a thoughtful, reserved manager who rarely gives off displays of emotion when a game is under way. He is likely to be a pretty good poker player.

The bulk of his animation, certainly at Hillsborough, arrives when he is pictured ahead of kick-off clapping his hands and swaying to the sounds of one of Wednesday's unofficial anthems in the shape of Hi Ho Sheffield Wednesday, adapted from Jeff Beck's classic hit.

Otherwise, Moore rarely makes a fuss.

On his approach, which might just come in handy today, Moore said: "While others lose their heads in terms of the atmosphere, you have to keep yours.

"It’s making sure you do your job in terms of the team. I’ve always had that and have maintained it from a player to the management side.

"From a management side, you have got to be careful not to be too emotionally connected in the game as you have got to see things tactically while the game is going on and stay in the zone and element to be connected with the team and give clear instructions and be adaptable at any split-second.

"With all those things, you are still learning and developing as a manager by the different case scenarios you are put in. You are reliant on the experiences you have been in before as a player and a coach and now as a manager to adapt with situations."

Wednesday must adapt with another situation today, with their match-winner against promotion rivals Plymouth Argyle in the shape of Callum Paterson likely to be sidelined for much of the reminder of the season if not all of it.

Paterson's versatility will be missed. But if is not as if Moore has not handled adversity before this season.

Injuries in the spine of their team to the likes of Barry Bannan, George Byers, Michael Ihiekwe and Ben Heneghan have afflicted the Owls.

At the end of the day, the art of management is successfully solving such problems.

Moore and Wednesday have shown a great capacity to do that so far this term. Their wonderful consistency - Moore's side are 16 league games unbeaten and chasing their seventh straight league victory today - bears fine testament to that.

Strength has been drawn out of adversity.

Moore continued: "We have had to as I don't think you can harbour on about saying we have lost him and him and looking back at that.

"We wish Patto a speedy recovery, but the momentum has to keep going as the games are coming thick and fast and we can't look back at what happened yesterday. It's about today and the future and being prepared for it and that's always been our mentality."

Enjoying the pressure is also clearly part of the ticket for Moore.

He got a taste for it during his initial caretaker spell in charge of West Brom when he first dipped his toes in management in the Premier League furnace at the end of 2017-18.

The stakes were high as Albion fought against the drop. That situation brought out the best in Moore who almost performed a miracle. It became his drug.

He added: "The best way to be is 'enjoy the occasion, enjoy the atmosphere and the magnitude of the game for what it is.'

"If you are to enjoy any success in any season, then along the way you are going to be facing games like these. We have to keep marching on. The next hurdle is Ipswich.