Is MK Dons v Sheffield Wednesday on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

The Owls are in action on Saturday evening as they head to in-form MK Dons, looking to pick up the win that will move them back into fifth ahead of Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers.

A potential Wednesday win will be celebrated across South Yorkshire as Rotherham United battle MK for an automatic promotion place.

Is it on TV?

PLAY-OFF BID: Sheffield Wednesday will aim to keep their top-six hopes alive with a win at MK Dons. Picture: PA Wire.

The contest will be shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm, with the clash kicking off at 7.45pm.

Is there a stream?

The fixture can be streamed by non-Sky Sports customers on NOW TV, using a daily or monthly pass to the service. NOW TV provides passes for all Sky Sports channels without needing to enter a contract.

Streaming is also available to Sky Sports customers via their TV provider's online service, such as Sky Go. Sky Sports Football customers can also stream the match on the Sky Sports app, providing they sign in with a valid Sky iD on the latest version of the app.

Team news

MK Dons boss Liam Manning might be tempted to name an unchanged side for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

The Dons are 15 games unbeaten and Manning’s men came through last weekend’s draw at AFC Wimbledon unscathed so the boss is unlikely to make too many changes.

Tennai Watson and Aden Baldwin are two definite absentees while Mohamed Eisa is pushing to start ahead of Connor Wickham.

Wednesday could welcome back Dennis Adeniran from injury. Adeniran was expected to miss the rest of the campaign after surgery on his hamstring at the start of the year but the midfielder could return as early as the trip to Stadium MK.