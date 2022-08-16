Is Peterborough United v Sheffield Wednesday on TV? How to watch, streaming details and team news

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls are joint top of the division alongside Ipswich Town after three games while Peterborough are one point behind. Here's all you need to know to keep up with the contest.

Is it on TV?

The fixture will not be broadcast on TV on Tuesday night. Sky Sports have selected QPR's home fixture against Blackpool for live coverage.

Sheffield Wednesday travel to Peterborough United on Tuesday night. Picture: Getty Images.

Is there a stream?

Wednesday fans not making the trip can access a stream of the match via the club website. A video match pass costs £10.

Team news

Harvey Cartwright and Kwame Poku could return for Peterborough tonight. Goalkeeper Cartwright has been out with a thigh problem and midfielder Poku has a calf injury.

Posh manager Grant McCann could ring the changes after he made four half-time substitutions during the 2-0 defeat at Plymouth on Saturday.

Ricky-Jade Jones, Joe Taylor, Nathan Thompson and Joel Randall all came on as they tried in vain to turn the game around.

Owls forward Michael Smith is due back in training after a knock but will not be risked. He could be involved when Wednesday take on Bolton at the weekend.