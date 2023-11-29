Is Sheffield Wednesday v Leicester City on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

Bottom-of-the-table Sheffield Wednesday face the daunting task of trying to slow down Championship leaders Leicester City at Hillsborough on Wednesday night.

The Owls and the Foxes couldn’t be further apart as they come into the game, with Wednesday rock bottom with just six points to their name and Leicester flying high at the top with 42 points as they seek to secure an instant return to the Championship.

What they will be wary of though is their record against Yorkshire teams, all three of Leicester’s defeats have come against Leeds United, Hull City and Middlesbrough.

Wednesday, meanwhile, under Danny Rohl have won just one game in the German’s six games in charge, culminating in a 2-1 defeat at Birmingham City on Saturday.

Danny Rohl has endured a tough baptism as Sheffield Wednesday manager (Picture: Steve Ellis)

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Leicester City?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7.45pm today (Wednesday, November 29).

Is the match on live television?

Yes – the match is behind the red button on Sky Sports Football.

How can I stream Sheffield Wednesday v Leicester City ?

The match can be streamed via the official Sky Sports app or on NOW TV with an appropriate subscription.