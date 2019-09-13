"It would be a silly mistake to make"... Garry Monk on how he has approached first week in charge at Sheffield Wednesday

Garry Monk needed little introduction to Sheffield Wednesday’s players after arriving at Hillsborough.

For while the Owls’ new manager has just turned 40, he has a wealth of Championship experience after spells in charge at Swansea City, Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Birmingham City.

So his first week in charge at S6 was hardly a crash course in getting to know his new players.

But Monk admits he has been impressed with the quality he has inherited in the Owls squad.

"I have a good idea about all squads in this league,” he said. “I have come up against Sheffield Wednesday many, many times.

"It is a squad that has not changed massively over the last three to four years. Obviously, they have added a few new players this year.

"You have a perception of players but until you work with them and see how they are face to face and how you interact with them and the responses you get. I have only had a few days with them. But they have been brilliant and I have been very, very pleased with them.

"There are a few new ideas I have tried to put in but it is not to change everything at once. That's impossible and would be a silly mistake to make.

"It is about putting enough of my ideas in for now to try and then move the club forward.”

Monk’s first game in charge sees the Owls travel to Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town tomorrow.

The last time the pair met was in the Championship play-offs in 2017, when the Terriers emerged winners on penalties on their way to promotion to the Premier League.

The Owls are sweating on the fitness of captain Tom Lees, who missed the home defeat to QPR a fortnight ago, with a hamstring injury.

Monk said: “He’s okay. He’s back out on the pitches, but he’s touch and go whether he makes Sunday.

“We’ve got another training tomorrow. He’s obviously an important player so if the possibility is there, of course [he’ll play].

“He’s the captain of the club and is an important player for the club and for this team. We’ll take another look at him tomorrow and make a decision.”

Monk has settled in well in Sheffield, and admits he has endured a bust first week in charge.

"It has been very busy,” he said.

"I have been really welcomed. Everyone has been very supportive at the club.

"I have stayed in the city centre for a few days and bumped into a few Sheffield Wednesday fans so that was great.

"It has been very good, but obviously very busy.

"I have not had a long time to prepare for this game. Only one week.

"As a new manager, I think the key is not to overbear the players with too much stuff that I want to do, but enough that they can take the concepts that we are going to try and work on and put them on the pitch.

"There is quality in that squad and we all know the potential of the squad. I think even they feel maybe that the last couple of seasons that potential is not where it should have been for whatever reason. That happens.

"It is trying to help them understand how we get the best out of them.”