It's good to talk - Danny Rohl on his key relationship with Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan
Since joining the club in 2015, the Scot, pictured, has become a talismanic figure during his time at S6 – experiencing highs and lows in equal measure. He is close to entering the club’s top-15 appearance makers of all time.
The heartbeat of Wednesday on the pitch, the 33-year-old is also a key figure in the dressing room and head coach Danny Rohl has quickly grown to understand his importance to the Owls’ cause and wasted no time in building a solid working relationship with him.
If Wednesday are to somehow dig themselves out of their current hole at the foot of the Championship, the pair are going to have to be a double-act.
Rohl commented: “For sure. It is important I have a talk with the captain.
“He knows the club and he is able to play my style of football.
“He can keep the ball and he is smart on the pitch and understands football.
“It’s about creating a good relationship with him, but not about just myself in creating a good relationship with the players. It’s also about my staff and I think we are in a good way here.
“It’s about good communication and showing them what we want to do and how we want to do it. He (Bannan) is always a big part to have a link to the players and the locker room.
“If there are some topics, I will go and speak with him.
“What we speak about is good.”
Rohl also sees the benefit of his players briefly getting away from an intense working environment to meet socially during the international break to build their team spirit for the months ahead which will determine Wednesday'sfate.
The German added: “It is all about having good training sessions and then off the pitch, to have some feedback talks and I will do this and speak with nearly every person to get feedback.
“It is important, but also important that our group of players maybe have a good evening together to build up a good team (spirit),” he added.