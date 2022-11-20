'It's his groin' - Sheffield Wednesday dealt double injury blow ahead of FA Cup clash with Mansfield Town

Darren Moore hopes the injuries sustained by Sheffield Wednesday pair Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa in Saturday’s victory over Shrewsbury Town are down to fatigue rather than something more serious.

Both players were forced off late in the game at Hillsborough, as the Owls recorded a 1-0 success over Shrewsbury Town to make it seven league games unbeaten for the Owls.

Windass has suffered a groin strain while Iorfa was forced off with a thigh problem – but Moore hopes both of those issues are linked to tiredness rather than serious injury problems.

“It is his groin, not his hamstring,” said Moore of Windass.

Shrewsbury Town’s Cheyenne Dunkley (left) and Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass in action during the Sky Bet League One match at the Hillsborough stadium, Sheffield. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.

“We don't know if is just tiredness, fatigue, if it is a strain or whatever it is so we will let that settle down and we’ll get more information on that in the week.

“The way he’s moving on and off the ball, his close control, I fancied him to score when he cut inside and shot. You can see in his body language and everything that every game that goes by, he’s getting back to the Josh Windass we all know.”

He added: “With Dom, it’s more like an issue round his thigh so we think that might just be tiredness and fatigue.

“Hopefully it ends up that that’s what it is but that’s another we’ll keep an eye on in the week.”

A first-half goal from Mark McGuinness, the on-loan defender’s first for the Owls, was enough to give Wednesday the victory over a battling Shrews side who could have snatched an equaliser late on.

With leaders Plymouth being held by Burton, third-placed Wednesday are now just three points behind the League One pacesetters, but Moore knows his side had to work hard to emerge victorious on Saturday.