Jack Hunt shifts Sheffield Wednesday focus onto League One play-off final with Barnsley FC

Darren Moore was an interested spectator at Oakwell on Friday night as his former club booked a place in the League One play-off final against his current employers.

By Nick Westby
Published 21st May 2023, 19:00 BST

Twenty-four hours after his Sheffield Wednesday team produced the biggest comeback in play-off history by responding from 4-0 down against Peterborough United, Moore watched Barnsley – a team he played for - beat Bolton 1-0 to seal a spot at Wembley on Monday week.

And the celebrations from a famous night at Hillsborough had already been had, with the Owls already turning their thoughts towards the final team that stands between them and promotion to the Championship.

Just ask Jack Hunt, who scored the winning spot-kick in the shootout with Peterborough.

Owls skipper Barry Bannan with Jack Hunt whose last penalty kick finally saw off Peterborough United (Picture: Steve Ellis)Owls skipper Barry Bannan with Jack Hunt whose last penalty kick finally saw off Peterborough United (Picture: Steve Ellis)
Owls skipper Barry Bannan with Jack Hunt whose last penalty kick finally saw off Peterborough United (Picture: Steve Ellis)

"We’ll carry on with what we’ve done all season, this is just the next step,” said Hunt, enjoying his second spell with the Owls.

"The gaffer doesn’t like days off, let me tell you, so we’ll be touching base.

"It’s work. We’ve got a job to do and we’ll go again.”

