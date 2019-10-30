James Beattie expected to be Garry Monk's first stamp on Sheffield Wednesday coaching team

Eight weeks after taking charge at Sheffield Wednesday, Garry Monk is set to put his first stamp on the coaching staff by appointing long-term ally James Beattie.

The former Sheffield United and England striker is expected to work with Monk for the fifth time in just over four years.

Since his appointment in September, the 40-year-old has kept the small coaching staff he inherited while assessing what will be needed in the future.

Now he is expected to bring in Beattie, who has worked with him at all his previous clubs.

Since managing Accrington Stanley in 2014, Beattie's coaching career has been played out in the background. He joined Monk at Swansea City in 2015, and has followed him to Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City.

Beattie spent the bulk of his nearly-500-game career at Southampton, but also had two spells at Bramall Lane, and a £6m move to Everton. The centre-forward won five England caps, but did not score for the Three Lions.

He has built an impressive reputation as a coach, but has been sidelined at Birmingham since Monk took over at Hillsborough, having initially worked closely with Pep Clotet, a colleague at Swansea and Leeds.

Beattie has reportedly left the Championship club and is close to agreeeing to move to South Yorkshire.

Given Beattie's history with Monk, talk of a reunion can come as no surprise, but it is the latter's first attempt to put his stamp on the squad.

Lee Bullen has returned to the backroom after taking caretaker charge for six Championship matches in August, and goalkeeping coach Nicky Weaver and head of sports science and medicine Tony Strudwick were appointed by Steve Bruce shortly before he left to manage Manchester United.

Monk was won four and drawn three of his eight league matches since taking the reins in early September. The Owls are fifth in the Championship.

Meanwhile, left-back Morgan Fox has been named as the club's player of the month by supporters.

Fox has broken back into the XI for the last three matches, during which time Wednesday have only conceded one goal.