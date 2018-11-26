Jos Luhukay calls for positive thinking to get Sheffield Wednesday looking up again

JOS LUHUKAY insists the key to ending Sheffield Wednesday’s slide is to remain positive.

The Owls slipped to within three points of the relegation zone after their winless run was extended to six games when losing 2-1 at home to Derby County on Saturday.

Bolton Wanderers, also in horrendous form in the Championship, are next up for Wednesday tomorrow night at Hillsborough.

Luhukay said: “When you are losing games, it looks like everything is not really good. I must try to think positive. Everything that we are doing is not so bad.”

Bolton have collected just two points from their last eight league outings and sit third bottom.

Luhukay added: “Bolton have their own structure, way to play and philosophy. We know they are a physical, strong team with a lot of experience.

“They are a team who fight hard for 90 minutes to get a good result. They have also not been effective in offensive positions but they have quality.

“It’s for us to try to get a clean sheet and hopefully we will take our chances.”

Steven Fletcher’s fitness will be assessed after the Scotland international missed the Derby defeat.

“I hope he is feeling fine,” added Luhukay when asked about Fletcher. “I will see in training how he is and then speak to Steven. There are no other injury problems from Saturday. Everyone who played is fit.”