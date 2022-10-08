Josh Windass and Barry Bannan score wondergoals as Sheffield Wednesday stay third with home win over Cheltenham Town

And while individual awards are all well and good, Sheffield Wednesday will be looking for more collective prizes - mainly promotion to the Championship - come the end of the campaign.

In Windass and Bannan, the Owls have arguably two of the best footballing technicians in League One.

Their goals - both long-range efforts when other, easier chances went begging for the hosts at Hillsborough - were spectacular and just reward for a fine Owls display.

Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan celebrates after scoring his sides second goal against Cheltenham. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Substitute Fisayo Dele-Bashiru added a third to reflect the dominance Wednesday had shown, particularly in a chance-rich opening 45 minutes.

The Owls made two changes from the side which lost at Plymouth in midweek, striker Lee Gregory and Alex Mighten coming in, as Darren Moore opted for an attacking line-up.

And top-loading the team paid immediate dividends, as the hosts took the lead inside three minutes.

Windass fired in a free-kick from 30 yards, following a foul on Michael Smith.

Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

If visiting goalkeeper Luke Southwood was at fault for his positioning at the goal, he made amends when he parried away Gregory’s effort from Bannan’s far-post cross.

Windass smashed a volley just over the crossbar, and several times Wednesday threatened to add a second goal but the final ball went just astray.

Smith had a couple of chances, played in after a fine Mighten run, but defender Will Ferry recovered well to block, before the former Rotherham United striker’s first-time shot brought out a cracking reflex save from Southwood.

The only frustration from the hosts was that they only had one goal to show for their first-half efforts - Windass again going close with a long-range strike, Gregory striking the foot of the post.

There was a warning for the Owls at the other end, Will Vaulks clearing Liam Sercombe’s shot off the line.

But the chances kept coming for Wednesday before the break, Gregory heading over from Marvin Johnson’s left-wing cross.

The second half was a more competitive affair, opportunities at a premium, but Gregory came close to making it 2-0, only denied by Southwood after a clever corner routine.

Bannan finally settled any nerves with a thunderous strike in front of the Kop on 83 minutes. Picking the ball up in space, the Scotland midfielder drilled home from 25 yards out.