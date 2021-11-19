Josh Windass and Lee Gregory back to boost Sheffield Wednesday as they wait on free agent signing

On Tuesday it was revealed that Marvin Johnson and Dennis Adeniran were the latest additions to a lengthy injury list, with the latter expected to be out for "weeks".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But on Friday there was some unexpected good news with forwards Lee Gregory and Josh Windass set to be in the squad which travels to Accrington Stanley on Thursday after injury.

FIT AGAIN: Josh Windass will be in the Sheffield Wednesday squad at Accrington Stanley

Johnson's injury only increased the sense of crisis defensively with Dominic Iorfa, Sam Hutchinson and Jack Hunt injured, and the real possibility that on-loan Lewis Gibson's League One debut for the Owls will also be his last game.

Moore has revealed the club have made an offer to a free agent defender, but that so have two other clubs.

"I've gone hard to bring in a defensive cover player," revealed manager Darren Moore. "The individual's thinking it through because he's got two other options. He's one we feel could step in now.

"If we get after the weekend and he's decided not to take up the opportunity, we'll draw the line under it.

"We've got another (option) but if we have to get him fit, it would be weeks.

"He's a good calibre, a good fit and would be excellent in terms of how we are now. We tried to get him in for this weekend.

"I've got to put a line under it come Monday at 5 o'clock. Hopefully it will be good news."

Ciaran Brennan is at least available to strengthen the defence. He was cup-tied for the midweek FA Cup defeat at Plymouth Argyle having only been recalled from his loan after the original first-round meeting between the clubs.

Even more positive for a team that has not been making enough of its chances is the news that this season's top-scorer Lewis Gregory has completed a couple of days' training after a calf strain, and last season's top-scorer Josh Windass has come through a behind-closed-doors friendly this week having not played competitively since surgery in the summer.

"There's every chance (Gregory) will play but we'll see if there's any reaction," said Moore. "It's great news for us. He's part of the squad.

"We had an in-house game and Josh played so he is definitely making a good progress and he's part of the squad as well.

"To have somebody of Josh's ilk and quality back would be huge. Let's make no mistake about him, we've missed him, and losing him on the eve of the season was a bitter blow for us so it's been wonderful to see him in training, to see he's got the power and the speed back and the detail within that is really good.