Josh Windass makes League One title claim as Sheffield Wednesday continue pre-season preparations

The Owls open their league campaign against Portsmouth on July 30 after being knocked out of the third-tier play-offs by Sunderland last season.

Darren Moore's side have reacted to their near miss by recruiting strongly this summer by signing Reece James, Akin Famewo, Michael Smith, Michael Ihiekwe, Will Vaulks, David Stockdale and Ben Heneghan.

Smith and Ihiekwe were part of the Rotherham United side that secured automatic promotion from League One last season before opting to join the Owls on free transfers.

JOSH WINDASS: Believes Sheffield Wednesday have the squad to win the League One title next season. Picture: Getty Images.

Windass feels that Wednesday's summer activity has given them a strong enough squad to challenge for the title next term.

"We had a good squad last season," said Windass from Wednesday's training camp in Portugal.

"We've signed good players this year so hopefully we can go one better than last season and get promotion which we all want.

"If Sheffield Wednesday are not aiming to win League One then there's something wrong. We've got the players to do it and the management staff so hopefully it's a good one.

"We've done a bit of business early and it means the lads can get in and know everyone and that's a good thing."

Windass made just 12 appearances during the 2022-21 campaign after struggling with injury for large parts of the season.

However, he is feeling in good condition as the Owls prepare to face Bournemouth in a friendly on Friday.

"I went to America, stayed there for a long time," he continued.

"I did a bit of training and that before I came back. I enjoyed myself like most footballers do in the off-season and then I've just come back in really good shape as usual and ready to go.